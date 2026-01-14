Groww gains after Q3 PAT climbs 16% QoQ to Rs 546-cr
Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) added 2.95% to Rs 167.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 16.04% to Rs 546.33 crore on 19.37% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,216.07 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit declined 27.76% while revenue from operations jumped 24.79% in Q3 FY26.
The YoY decline in profit was largely attributable to a one-time gain of Rs 314.8 crore related to long-term incentive paid to management. Excluding this impact, operational performance remained robust, with profit after tax (PAT) recording 24% YoY growth to Rs 442.3 crore in Q3 FY26.
Profit before tax (PBT) fell 27.09% YoY to Rs 744.85 crore during the quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 741.8 crore, up 24.03% YoY and 18.86% QoQ.
The companys total transacting users reached 20.4 million, marking a growth of 7% QoQ and 25% YoY. Active Users grew 7.5% QoQ.
Meanwhile, the company, along with Groww AMCits wholly owned, non-material subsidiaryhas executed a Share Subscription and Purchase Agreement (SSPA) and a Shareholders Agreement (SHA) with State Street Global Advisors. Under the SSPA, State Street Global Advisors has agreed to invest up to Rs 580.02 crore through a combination of secondary share purchases and primary subscriptions, resulting in a dilution of up to 23% of Groww AMCs fully diluted share capital.
Upon completion of the proposed transaction, State Street Global Advisors will hold no more than 4.99% of the aggregate voting power in Groww AMC.
Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) has built a sizeable footprint since its launch in 2018, emerging as a full-stack digital investment platform with offerings across stocks, mutual funds, derivatives and loans. It serves customers across 98% of Indian pin codes, operates 37 million demat accounts and oversees Rs 2.6 lakh crore in AUM through subsidiaries spanning broking, lending and asset management.
