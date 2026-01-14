Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit rises 64.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.01% to Rs 6.25 crore

Net profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services rose 64.10% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.01% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.255.6342.7236.062.652.002.591.891.921.17

