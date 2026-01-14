Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit rises 64.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 11.01% to Rs 6.25 crore

Net profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services rose 64.10% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.01% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.255.63 11 OPM %42.7236.06 -PBDT2.652.00 33 PBT2.591.89 37 NP1.921.17 64

Groww gains after Q3 PAT climbs 16% QoQ to Rs 546-cr

Union Bank of India jumps after PAT climbs to Rs 5,017 crore; provisions drop nearly 80% YoY

Quadrant Future Tek receives work order of Rs 287.82 cr

IOB gains as Q3 PAT jumps 56% YoY to Rs 1,365 cr

Allcargo Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

