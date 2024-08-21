Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CESC gains after arm incorporates Ecofusion Power

CESC gains after arm incorporates Ecofusion Power

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
CESC advanced 1.41% to Rs 179.30 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Purvah Green Power has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company named Ecofusion Power (EPPL) to enter into renewable sector.
EPPL will explore opportunity in renewable power sector.
EPPL has been incorporated as a WOS of Purvah. Accordingly, 100% of its shareholding is held by Purvah. The subscribed and paid-up capital of EEPL is Rs 1,00,000.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
CESC is a fully-integrated electrical utility company. The company's other business segments include power, organized retailing, property development and business process outsourcing.
The companys consolidated net profit increased 5.4% to Rs 388 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 368 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales jumped 12.8% YoY to Rs 4,863 crore in Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IPO

Orient Technologies IPO opens today: GMP jumps 15%; should you subscribe?

Cyient

Cyient gains 6% on 14.5% stake sale plan in subsidiary; Cyient DLM slips 3%

Badlapur protest

LIVE: Child rights panel to launch inquiry into Badlapur sex assault, internet back after protests

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 150 pts, Nifty below 24,700; IT, Bank, Realty stocks decline

housing, housing finance

DDA Housing Scheme 2024: 40,000 flats on sale, starting price Rs 11,5 lakh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon