CESC gains after arm incorporates Ecofusion Power

CESC advanced 1.41% to Rs 179.30 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Purvah Green Power has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company named Ecofusion Power (EPPL) to enter into renewable sector.

EPPL has been incorporated as a WOS of Purvah. Accordingly, 100% of its shareholding is held by Purvah. The subscribed and paid-up capital of EEPL is Rs 1,00,000.

CESC is a fully-integrated electrical utility company. The company's other business segments include power, organized retailing, property development and business process outsourcing.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 5.4% to Rs 388 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 368 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales jumped 12.8% YoY to Rs 4,863 crore in Q1 FY25.

EPPL will explore opportunity in renewable power sector.