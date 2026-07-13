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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hester Biosciences Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hester Biosciences Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Shardul Securities Ltd, BF Utilities Ltd, BCL Industries Ltd and Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 July 2026.

Shardul Securities Ltd, BF Utilities Ltd, BCL Industries Ltd and Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 July 2026.

Hester Biosciences Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 2531.25 at 13-Jul-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 21183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 859 shares in the past one month.

 

Shardul Securities Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 40.46. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1713 shares in the past one month.

BF Utilities Ltd soared 14.98% to Rs 665. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6264 shares in the past one month.

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BCL Industries Ltd advanced 13.77% to Rs 38.84. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86623 shares in the past one month.

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd added 12.20% to Rs 412.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12574 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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