Hexaware Technologies rises on launch of Agentverse Enterprise AI platform

Hexaware Technologies surged 7.37% to Rs 436.55 after the company announced the launch of Agentverse, an enterprise AI agent platform designed to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI across business and technology operations.

The platform features over 600 ready-to-deploy AI agents and is aimed at helping enterprises move from pilot-stage experimentation to large-scale production deployment. It enables orchestration of multiple AI agents across enterprise systems, workflows, and communication channels.

Agentverse integrates with key enterprise platforms such as CRM systems, IT service management tools, data platforms, telephony systems and collaboration applications. It also includes governance features such as role-based access controls, audit trails and policy guardrails to ensure secure and compliant operations.

The company said the platform can deliver productivity gains of 40% to 60%, reduce response times by up to 80% and lower operational costs through automation. It supports use cases across customer experience, financial services, manufacturing, retail and enterprise functions.

The launch forms part of Hexawares broader strategy to embed AI across technology and business processes, with a focus on scalable and outcome-driven deployments.

Agentverse is how we take autonomy into day-to-day operations. clients can move beyond pilots to measurable results in cycle time, accuracy, and customer satisfaction, said R Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware.

Hexawares Agentverse is built for outcomes and scale. We standardize how agents connect to enterprise plaƞorms, enforce policy, and prove value with clear KPIs, so customers can expand from one use case to many, said Siddharth Dhar, President & Global Head Artificial Intelligence, Hexaware.

Hexaware Technologies is a global digital and technology services company. It serves a diverse range of customers, including 30+ Fortune 500 organizations.

On a consolidated basis, reported profit declined 9.1% YoY to Rs 291.6 crore in Q4CY25, compared with Rs 320.7 crore in Q4CY24. On a sequential basis, reported profit fell 21.2% QoQ from Rs 369.9 crore in Q3CY25. Revenue in rupee terms rose 10.3% YoY to Rs 3,478.2 crore in Q4CY25, compared with Rs 3,154.4 crore in Q4CY24. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue was marginally lower by 0.2% from Rs 3,483.6 crore in Q3CY25.

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