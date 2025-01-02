Business Standard

Hi-Tech Pipes' Q3 sales volume rises 26% YoY to 1,24,233 MT

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Hi-Tech Pipes said that it has recorded sales volume of 1,24,233 MT for Q3 FY25, reflecting a growth of 26.10% on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

For the nine months ended FY25, sales volumes added up to 3,69,415 MT, representing an increase of 30.33% on YoY basis.

Ajay Kumar Bansal, chairman, Hi-Tech Pipes, said: We are happy with the strong sales momentum witnessed in Q3 and the first nine months of FY25.

While the contribution of our solar torque tubes has been instrumental in achieving these milestones, our growth across other sectors, such as infrastructure and construction, also highlights the breadth and adaptability of our offerings.

 

Hi-Tech Pipes manufactures steel tubes and pipes, galvanised and corrugated sheets, cold-rolled products, and colour-coated sheets. It has an installed capacity of a total of 7,40,000 MT across its manufacturing plants.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 71.98% to Rs 18.11 crore despite a 5.38% fall in sales to Rs 705.90 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.38% to currently trade at Rs 158.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

