Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / PM Modi slams Congress, RJD for 'devastated' education system in Bihar

PM Modi slams Congress, RJD for 'devastated' education system in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA government for improving the education system in the State

Modi, Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister hailed the Bihar government for generating a million permanent government jobs and raising the education budget as compared to the RJD-Congress regime (Photo:PTI)

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the "devastated" education system in Bihar, noting it as the reason behind people migrating to other States.

Addressing the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, PM Modi alleged that the schools were not opened and no recruitments took place under the Congress-RJD regime in Bihar.

He said, "This generation may not realise how devastated the education system in Bihar was two and a half decades ago. Schools were not open, nor were recruitments conducted. Which parent doesn't want their child to study and progress here? But out of compulsion, millions of children were forced to leave Bihar and go to Varanasi, Delhi, and Mumbai. This was the real beginning of the migration."

 

He lauded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA government for improving the education system in the State.

"Fortunately, the people of Bihar entrusted Nitish Kumar with the responsibility of government, and we are all witnesses to how the entire NDA team together brought the deteriorating system back on track," he said.

Also Read

Dilip Jaiswal

Bihar BJP seeks single-phase polls, urges verification for burqa-clad women

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

LIVE news: India's capacity to absorb shocks strong amid global shifts, says FM Sitharaman

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Seeking justice and rights becoming an act of treason in country: Uddhav

Vijay Kumar Malhotra

Obituary: Vijay Kumar Malhotra, Delhi BJP's last link with Partition

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra CM Naidu meets FM Sitharaman, seeks funds for tariff-hit aqua sector

As PM Modi launched youth-focused initiatives worth more than Rs 62,000 crore, including the inauguration of the Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University in Bihar, he said, "I am happy that Bihar has received a new Skill University at today's Skill Convocation. Nitish Kumar's government has named this university after Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur."

The Prime Minister hailed the Bihar government for generating a million permanent government jobs and raising the education budget as compared to the RJD-Congress regime.

PM Modi said, "In the last two decades, the Bihar Government has connected 50 lakh youth with employment in Bihar. In the last few years alone, about 10 lakh permanent government jobs have been given to the youth of Bihar."

"The NDA government is working with full commitment to enhance the potential of Bihar's youth further. Bihar's education budget has been increased several times compared to the RJD-Congress regime. Today, there is a school in almost every village in Bihar. Be it engineering colleges or medical colleges, their number has also increased manifold," he said.

"There was a time when Bihar did not even have an international-level infrastructure related to sports. Today, national and international sports events are being held in Bihar," he added.

Further, PM Modi said that the youth have even planned to purchase two-wheelers on the occasion of Dhanteras amid the ongoing 'GST Bachat Utsav' after the implementation of the next-gen GST reforms.

He said, "'GST Bachat Utsav' is currently underway in the country. Someone told me that the youth of Bihar are very happy with the reduction in GST on bikes and scooters. The youth have even planned to buy them this Dhanteras. I also heartily congratulate the youth of Bihar and the country for the reduction in GST on most of the things they need."

"Before 2014, India was considered a fragile economy, meaning growth was low. Employment was also very low. Today, India is poised to become one of the top three economies," the Prime Minister added.

Earlier today, PM Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU), a centrally sponsored scheme with an investment of Rs 60,000 crore.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar, PM Modi launched Bihar's revamped Mukhyamantri Nishchay Svyam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana, under which nearly five lakh graduate youth every year will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for two years, along with free skill training.

He also launched the redesigned Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme, which will provide completely interest-free education loans of up to Rs 4 lakh, significantly easing the financial burden of higher education. More than 3.92 lakh students have already availed loans worth more than Rs 7,880 crore under the scheme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Political parties to hold talks with EC team in Patna on October 4

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish Kumar transfers ₹10,000 each to 2.5 mn women in poll-bound Bihar

Rail-road bridge over ganga in Varanasi

Bihar to develop 3 road projects on Ganga river stretch for ₹17,000 crore

bihar people, bihar map, caste data

Bihar election 2025: How caste coalitions will drive strategies and outcome

voting

Bihar electoral roll adds 1.787 million voters after SIR exercise

Topics : Narendra Modi Nitish Kumar Bihar Elections 2025 BJP Bihar rjd Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon