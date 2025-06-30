Monday, June 30, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hind Rectifiers gains after bagging Rs 127-cr supply order from Indian Railways

Hind Rectifiers gains after bagging Rs 127-cr supply order from Indian Railways

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Hind Rectifiers added 2.46% to Rs 1,293.75 after the company secured a supply order worth Rs 127 crore from Indian Railways.

According to an exchange filing, the domestic order will follow the terms and conditions set by Indian Railways. Execution is scheduled for FY 2026.

Meanwhile, on Friday, 27 June 2025, the company announced it had received another supply order worth Rs 101 crore from Indian Railways.

Hind Rectifiers is engaged in developing, designing, manufacturing, and marketing electronic, electrical, and electromechanical equipment; power electronic equipment; and railway traction equipment.

The companys standalone net profit zoomed 98.2% to Rs 10.15 crore on a 22.3% increase in net sales to Rs 185.05 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Karnataka Bank drops after MD & CEO, Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma resigns

Karnataka Bank drops after MD & CEO, Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma resigns

Volumes spurt at Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd counter

RVNL rises after emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 213 crore railway order

RVNL rises after emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 213 crore railway order

Jindal Steel commissions its first galvanising line at Angul complex

Jindal Steel commissions its first galvanising line at Angul complex

Wall Street Rallies on U.S. China Trade Optimism but Pulls Back on Canada Tensions

Wall Street Rallies on U.S. China Trade Optimism but Pulls Back on Canada Tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon