Monday, June 30, 2025 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd notched up volume of 6.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 79.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7568 shares

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 June 2025.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd notched up volume of 6.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 79.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7568 shares. The stock slipped 4.90% to Rs.1,069.25. Volumes stood at 5626 shares in the last session.

 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 2.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 35.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6088 shares. The stock increased 12.41% to Rs.1,092.50. Volumes stood at 3761 shares in the last session.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 26053 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4335 shares. The stock dropped 6.14% to Rs.1,688.85. Volumes stood at 2699 shares in the last session.

Also Read

co working space, co-working space

Co-working operators' office leases up 48% in top 7 cities: Colliers

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex extends decline, drops 300 pts; Nifty tests 25,550; JB Chemicals slips 7%

RBL Bank

This private sector lender's share is buzzing in trade today; here's why

Prabhas to play 'Rudra' in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'

Kannappa box office collection day 3: Vishnu Manchu film is his career-best

substance abus, drugs

How undiagnosed ADHD raises addiction risk, especially in women

TBO Tek Ltd recorded volume of 26594 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4505 shares. The stock gained 6.81% to Rs.1,488.20. Volumes stood at 14313 shares in the last session.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 29915 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6093 shares. The stock lost 0.14% to Rs.3,339.85. Volumes stood at 37204 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RVNL rises after emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 213 crore railway order

RVNL rises after emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 213 crore railway order

Jindal Steel commissions its first galvanising line at Angul complex

Jindal Steel commissions its first galvanising line at Angul complex

Wall Street Rallies on U.S. China Trade Optimism but Pulls Back on Canada Tensions

Wall Street Rallies on U.S. China Trade Optimism but Pulls Back on Canada Tensions

Insolation Energy rises as subsidiary secures 109.79 MW solar project

Insolation Energy rises as subsidiary secures 109.79 MW solar project

Alembic Pharma jumps after receiving USFDA nod for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Injection

Alembic Pharma jumps after receiving USFDA nod for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Injection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon