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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindalco Industries Ltd gains for fifth session

Hindalco Industries Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 951.7, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 67.45% in last one year as compared to a 1.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 46.42% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 951.7, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 22946.3. The Sensex is at 74027.79, down 0.11%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has risen around 0.67% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11583.5, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 953, up 2.54% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 67.45% in last one year as compared to a 1.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 46.42% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 23.94 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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