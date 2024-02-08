Sensex (    %)
                        
Hindalco Industries Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 603.7, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.8% in last one year as compared to a 21.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 40.54% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Hindalco Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 603.7, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 21800.7. The Sensex is at 71616.03, down 0.74%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has risen around 4.82% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8276.65, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.66 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 607.25, up 2.39% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 35.8% in last one year as compared to a 21.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 40.54% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 48.26 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

