TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 22.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.16% to Rs 90.40 croreNet profit of TPL Plastech rose 22.10% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.16% to Rs 90.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales90.4077.16 17 OPM %11.0811.11 -PBDT8.727.40 18 PBT7.326.02 22 NP5.474.48 22
