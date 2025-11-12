Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindoostan Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Hindoostan Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales decline 12.23% to Rs 3.23 crore

Net Loss of Hindoostan Mills reported to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.23% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.233.68 -12 OPM %-12.07-5.16 -PBDT-0.251.40 PL PBT-0.641.02 PL NP-1.48-5.78 74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GTN Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

GTN Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 84.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 84.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Fine Line Circuits standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sudarshan Chemical Industries standalone net profit rises 20.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sudarshan Chemical Industries standalone net profit rises 20.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon