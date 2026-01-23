Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 417.1, down 2.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.21% in last one year as compared to a 8.91% rally in NIFTY and a 0.07% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 417.1, down 2.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 25148.95. The Sensex is at 81826.26, down 0.58%.Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has eased around 11.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33747, down 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 48.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 417.3, down 2.39% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd jumped 18.21% in last one year as compared to a 8.91% rally in NIFTY and a 0.07% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 5.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News