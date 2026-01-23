Yes Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Yes Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 21.18, down 2.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.12% in last one year as compared to a 8.91% rally in NIFTY and a 21.74% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Yes Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.18, down 2.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 25148.95. The Sensex is at 81826.26, down 0.58%.Yes Bank Ltd has eased around 2.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Yes Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59200.1, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 583.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1165.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.64 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

