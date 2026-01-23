Hindalco Industries Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 954.05, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.2% in last one year as compared to a 9.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 37.94% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 954.05, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25210.75. The Sensex is at 82029.72, down 0.34%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has risen around 10.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11573.7, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 952.5, up 1.21% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 57.2% in last one year as compared to a 9.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 37.94% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 29.68 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

