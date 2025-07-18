Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit declines 4.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.83% to Rs 7591.00 croreNet profit of Hindustan Zinc declined 4.73% to Rs 2234.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2345.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.83% to Rs 7591.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7893.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7591.007893.00 -4 OPM %50.8449.99 -PBDT3898.003958.00 -2 PBT2985.003114.00 -4 NP2234.002345.00 -5
