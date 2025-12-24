Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 2.73%, rises for third straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 2.73%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 626.45, up 2.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.21% in last one year as compared to a 10.28% gain in NIFTY and a 22.71% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 626.45, up 2.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 26192.75. The Sensex is at 85534.68, up 0.01%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added around 35.42% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10727.05, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 108.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 111.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 628.4, up 3.05% on the day. Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up 38.21% in last one year as compared to a 10.28% gain in NIFTY and a 22.71% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 24.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

