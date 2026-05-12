Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spurts 2.92%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 14.73% over last one month compared to 4.29% gain in BSE Metal index and 2.51% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 2.92% today to trade at Rs 647.2. The BSE Metal index is up 0.75% to quote at 42512.23. The index is up 4.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 1.84% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 1.59% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 41.14 % over last one year compared to the 8.28% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 14.73% over last one month compared to 4.29% gain in BSE Metal index and 2.51% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 51051 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.43 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 732.6 on 28 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 413.4 on 01 Aug 2025.

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