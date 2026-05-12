LTTS announces strategic partnership with Emerson

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced a strategic global partnership with Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global automation leader and provider of advanced test and measurement solutions.

Under this engagement, LTTS will serve as a global System Integrator and technology development partner, supporting the design, deployment and lifecycle enablement of advanced systems engineering platforms across industries. The partnership also introduces joint engagement approaches for customer projects, positioning LTTS as a key system integration partner for the NI test platform. The collaboration will focus on product engineering and solution development tailored for multiple sectors including Industrial, Transportation, Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense where system performance, resilience and sustainability are critical.

As part of the partnership, LTTS will establish a dedicated Centre of Excellence (CoE) at its Mysuru campus in India. The CoE will be based on the NI test and measurement platform and will function as a global hub for joint solution development, industrialization and applied innovation, leveraging NI software and hardware to accelerate product development and engineering, test automation and validation workflows. Key focus areas also include joint go-to-market initiatives, development of industry-specific solutions, license enablement and extended client support models.