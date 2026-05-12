Sensex drops over 673 pts in early trade; breadth weak

The key equity benchmarks traded sharply lower in early trade amid rising crude oil prices, sustained foreign fund outflows, and renewed concerns over the fragile US-Iran ceasefire. Nifty traded below the 23,650 mark. IT, realty and media shares declined while metal and oil & gas stocks advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 672.56 points or 0.88% to 75,360.40. The Nifty 50 index fell 176.10 points or 0.74% to 23,639.75.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index slipped 0.90% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined 1.31%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 902 shares rose and 2,183 shares fell. A total of 145 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 8,437.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,939.65 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 May 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

JSW Energy fell 6.95%. The company reported a 38.36% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 573.53 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 414.51 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 41.04% YoY to Rs 4,498.58 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Heritage Foods declined 7.77% after the company reported a 36.68% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.16 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 38.16 crore in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations increased 10.40% YoY to Rs 1,157.56 crore during the period under review.

Satin Creditcare Network jumped 13.97% after the company reported a 639.72% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 162 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 21.9 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income increased 49.6% to Rs 923 crore from Rs 617 crore.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.09% to 7.037 compared with the previous session close of 7.031.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.5700 compared with its close of 95.2800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement rose 0.22% to Rs 154,000.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.22% to 98.15.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.23% to 4.423.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement rose 79 cents or 0.76% to $105 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Tuesday as investors shrugged off fresh doubts over the fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire after President Donald Trump warned the truce was on massive life support.

Trump on Monday cast doubt on the survival of the U.S. -Iran ceasefire, saying the fragile truce was effectively on life support after Tehran delivered what he described as an unacceptable response to Washingtons proposal for ending the conflict.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.19% to end at 7,412.84, bolstered by key tech stocks even as oil prices rose after Trump rejected Irans latest proposal to end the war. while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.10% to 26,274.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.19%, to settle at 49,704.47.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News