Gift Nifty indicates negative opening for equity indices

The GIFT Nifty May 2026 futures currently traded 116.5 points lower, suggesting a negative opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 8,437.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,939.65 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 May 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 15,339.31 crore so far in May (till 11 May 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 70,135.46 crore in April, Rs 122,540.41 crore in March and Rs 6,640.78 crore in February.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Tuesday as investors shrugged off fresh doubts over the fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire after President Donald Trump warned the truce was on massive life support. Trump on Monday cast doubt on the survival of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, saying the fragile truce was effectively on life support after Tehran delivered what he described as an unacceptable response to Washingtons proposal for ending the conflict.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.19% to end at 7,412.84, bolstered by key tech stocks even as oil prices rose after Trump rejected Irans latest proposal to end the war.while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.10% to 26,274.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.19%, to settle at 49,704.47.

Domestic Market:

The headline equity indices tumbled sharply on Monday, extending losses for a third consecutive session. Investor sentiment weakened after U.S. President Donald Trump rejected Irans response to a U.S. peace proposal

Domestic sentiment also remained under pressure after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve fuel and curb non-essential imports such as gold.

The S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 1,312.91 points or 1.70% to 76,015.28. The Nifty 50 index fell 360.30 points or 1.49% to 23,815.85. In three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex tanked 2.5%, while the Nifty 50 fell 2.1%.

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