Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 7.48% to Rs 159.00 crore
Net Loss of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure reported to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.48% to Rs 159.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 147.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 22.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 38.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.33% to Rs 517.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 577.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales159.00147.93 7 517.63577.25 -10 OPM %-0.912.28 -1.84-3.43 - PBDT-10.94-3.75 -192 -26.93-52.37 49 PBT-17.99-10.72 -68 -55.13-79.83 31 NP-5.42-6.22 13 -22.15-38.36 42
First Published: May 28 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

