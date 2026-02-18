Hitachi Energy India Ltd soars 1.69%, Gains for third straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 23366, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.37% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% gain in NIFTY and a 16.61% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 23366, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. Hitachi Energy India Ltd has added around 37.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36388.45, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74121 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 23481, up 2.05% on the day. Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up 120.37% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% gain in NIFTY and a 16.61% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 116.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News