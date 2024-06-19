Business Standard
Hubject partners with Exicom to improve charging experience for EVs in India

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Hubject, the EV Interoperability market leader, has entered into a strategic partnership with Exicom. The overall aim of the partnership is to use Hubjects innovative interoperability technology to improve the charging experience for EV drivers in India. This includes Hubjects intercharge platform, which will make it easier for EV drivers to find and charge points and then simply charge when needed.
Specifically, Exicom and Hubject will collaborate on Hubjects Plug&Charge platform, creating a regional Indian hub to: h
- enable the industry-leading global technology, h
- support local charge point operators (CPOs) based on ISO15118 standards, h
- enable fully automated charging capabilities, h
- produce the first Plug&Charge standard in India, making India one of the leaders in this standard in the region.
This means EV drivers in India will be able to plug in to compatible charge points and charge up instantly using automatic EV-to-charging station authentication technology without the need of an app or RFID card.
First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

