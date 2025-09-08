Monday, September 08, 2025 | 07:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HUDCO signs MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority

HUDCO signs MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

For collaboration and funding up to Rs 11,300 cr towards land acquisition, housing and infra projects in Nagpur Metropolitan Region

Housing & Urban Development Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), Maharashtra, on 8 September 2025 at Mumbai.

The non-binding MoU has been entered to establish robust collaborative working partnership between HUDCO and NMRDA wherein HUDCO shall explore and provide funds up to Rs. 11,300 crore over a period of five years, for land acquisition, housing, and development of Infrastructure Projects in Nagpur Metropolitan Region. Further, HUDCO will also extend Consultancy services and Capacity Building activities to meet the emerging requirements of NMRDA.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jeena Sikho Lifecare conducts clinical trials for four products

Jeena Sikho Lifecare conducts clinical trials for four products

Amber subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India raises capital of Rs 1,200 cr

Amber subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India raises capital of Rs 1,200 cr

Tata Comm announces strategic collaboration with Cisco

Tata Comm announces strategic collaboration with Cisco

British Pound net speculative shorts rise further

British Pound net speculative shorts rise further

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVETG CPGET 2025 ResultsApple event DateUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon