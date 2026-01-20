IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 170.45% to Rs 2.38 crore

Net profit of IB Infotech Enterprises rose 133.33% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 170.45% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.380.8821.4344.320.480.350.460.190.350.15

