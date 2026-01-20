Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Burnpur Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Burnpur Cement reported to Rs 20.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 17.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

