Bansal Wire Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.29% to Rs 1029.02 crore

Net profit of Bansal Wire Industries rose 3.81% to Rs 43.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 1029.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 924.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1029.02924.618.277.7972.3866.2057.4658.1143.2741.68

