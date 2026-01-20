Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 0.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.78% to Rs 1492.64 crore

Net profit of Oberoi Realty rose 0.69% to Rs 622.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 618.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.78% to Rs 1492.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1411.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1492.641411.0857.4360.67868.32833.53835.63810.28622.64618.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News