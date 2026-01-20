Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 0.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 0.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Sales rise 5.78% to Rs 1492.64 crore

Net profit of Oberoi Realty rose 0.69% to Rs 622.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 618.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.78% to Rs 1492.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1411.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1492.641411.08 6 OPM %57.4360.67 -PBDT868.32833.53 4 PBT835.63810.28 3 NP622.64618.38 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

