IDFC First Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 73.35, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.9% in last one year as compared to a 2.38% rally in NIFTY and a 8.82% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
IDFC First Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 73.35, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 25197.8. The Sensex is at 82595.28, up 0.42%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has gained around 3.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56765.35, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 209.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 298.21 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 73.44, down 1.38% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd tumbled 5.9% in last one year as compared to a 2.38% rally in NIFTY and a 8.82% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 35.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
