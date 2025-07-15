Swaraj Engines jumps after PAT rises to Rs 49.9 crore in Q1

Swaraj Engines jumped 5.19% to Rs 4382.65 after the company reported 15.7% increase in net profit to Rs 49.97 crore on a 15.8% increase in net operating revenue to Rs 484.10 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.
Operating EBITDA improved by 15.2% to Rs 67.1 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 58.24 crore in Q1 FY25.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 67.17 crore, up by 15.8% from Rs 58.03 crore in Q1 FY25.
The company's Q1 engine sales registered a growth of 17.2%, reaching 49,040 units compared to last year's sale of 41,849 units.
Swaraj Engines is primarily engaged in the business of supplying engines to the Swaraj Division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).
