Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swaraj Engines jumps after PAT rises to Rs 49.9 crore in Q1

Swaraj Engines jumps after PAT rises to Rs 49.9 crore in Q1

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Swaraj Engines jumped 5.19% to Rs 4382.65 after the company reported 15.7% increase in net profit to Rs 49.97 crore on a 15.8% increase in net operating revenue to Rs 484.10 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Operating EBITDA improved by 15.2% to Rs 67.1 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 58.24 crore in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 67.17 crore, up by 15.8% from Rs 58.03 crore in Q1 FY25.

The company's Q1 engine sales registered a growth of 17.2%, reaching 49,040 units compared to last year's sale of 41,849 units.

 

Swaraj Engines is primarily engaged in the business of supplying engines to the Swaraj Division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

