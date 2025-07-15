Ipca Laboratories Ltd soars 1.02%, rises for third straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1471.7, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.81% in last one year as compared to a 2.44% gain in NIFTY and a 8.98% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
Ipca Laboratories Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1471.7, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25214. The Sensex is at 82662.59, up 0.5%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has added around 8.01% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22410.35, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.23 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 45.07 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
