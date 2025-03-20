Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 56.02, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.09% in last one year as compared to a 4.95% jump in NIFTY and a 6.89% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 56.02, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.84% on the day, quoting at 23101.1. The Sensex is at 76076.08, up 0.83%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has slipped around 7.6% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49702.6, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 127.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 266.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 56.28, up 1.13% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is down 28.09% in last one year as compared to a 4.95% jump in NIFTY and a 6.89% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 20.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

