Puravankara launches Purva Kensho Hills

Puravankara has launched a new project titled Purva Kensho Hills at Medahalli, Sarjapura, Bengaluru on 23 March 2024.

Puravankara is engaged in the business of real estate development.

The real estate company reported net profit of Rs 77.92 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 22.53 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 46.18% YoY to Rs 573.70 crore in Q3 FY24.

Shares of Puravankara rallied 5.54% to close at Rs 215.40 on Friday on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The project is registered with Karnataka RERA and it belongs to the category residential plotted development.