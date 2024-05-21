Sales rise 0.34% to Rs 84.66 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 77.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 123.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.99% to Rs 258.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 177.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reported to Rs 98.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 79.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.34% to Rs 84.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.