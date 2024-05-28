Imagicaaworld Entertainment reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.08% to Rs 56.63 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 51.46% to Rs 540.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 357.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.78% to Rs 260.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 250.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Imagicaaworld Entertainment reported to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 159.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.08% to Rs 56.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.56.6353.89260.02250.5530.4426.8537.0533.9220.8219.28113.27115.585.28138.4533.99166.324.84-159.88540.93357.14