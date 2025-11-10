Monday, November 10, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India and Australia hold discussions to elevate bilateral trade and economic partnerships

India and Australia hold discussions to elevate bilateral trade and economic partnerships

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal visited Melbourne, Australia, on 8th November 2025 to hold bilateral discussions with Minister for Trade and Tourism of Australia Senator the Don Farrell and Minister for Skills and Training Andrew Giles. The constructive discussions focused on unlocking the full potential of the India-Australia Economic Partnership, including through an ambitious and balanced India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

During the meeting, the Ministers reviewed the progress made under the CECA negotiations and discussed pathways to elevate bilateral trade and economic partnerships. The discussions covered a wide range of areas, including trade in goods, services, investment and mutually beneficial cooperation. In FY 2024-25, bilateral merchandise trade between India and Australia stood at USD 24.1 billion, with India's exports registering a growth of 14% in 2023-24 and a further 8% in 2024-25.

 

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

