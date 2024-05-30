India Finsec consolidated net profit declines 51.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.89% to Rs 16.59 croreNet profit of India Finsec declined 51.25% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.89% to Rs 16.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 297.71% to Rs 12.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.89% to Rs 63.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content