India Finsec consolidated net profit declines 51.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.89% to Rs 16.59 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 297.71% to Rs 12.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.89% to Rs 63.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of India Finsec declined 51.25% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.89% to Rs 16.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.16.5914.4463.2744.5961.7253.4664.9055.284.553.0118.178.774.002.5116.086.403.316.7912.173.06