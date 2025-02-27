Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's crude oil consumption set to rise to six and a half to seven million barrels a day in short to medium term

India's crude oil consumption set to rise to six and a half to seven million barrels a day in short to medium term

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Indias crude oil consumption will hit six and a half to seven million barrels a day in short to medium term, according to Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, media reports stated. Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0, an investor summit organised by the state government, Puri noted that Indias crude oil consumption has gone up from 5 million barrels a day to 5 and a half million barrels in last three-four years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Megatherm Induction bags $4.9 million export order

Megatherm Induction bags $4.9 million export order

Medico Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Medico Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tata Motors hits fifteen month low; down nearly 40% in last six months

Tata Motors hits fifteen month low; down nearly 40% in last six months

Volumes jump at Inox India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Inox India Ltd counter

Orient Tech joins hand with AWS to offer AI services

Orient Tech joins hand with AWS to offer AI services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayBuy now, Pay LaterLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayEnd of EB-5 visaIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon