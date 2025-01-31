Business Standard

India's eight core industries show 4.2% growth in April-December 2024

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 4.0 per cent (provisional) in December, 2024 as compared to the Index in December, 2023.

The production of Coal, Electricity, Steel, Cement, Refinery Products, Fertilizers and Crude Oil recorded positive growth in December 2024.

The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for September 2024 increased by 2.4 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to December, 2024-25 is 4.2 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 5.3 per cent in December, 2024 over December, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 6.2 per cent during April to December, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

 

Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) increased by 0.6 per cent in December, 2024 over December, 2023. Its cumulative index declined by 2.1 per cent during April to December, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 1.8 per cent in December, 2024 over December, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 0.7 per cent during April to December, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 2.8 per cent in December, 2024 over December, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 2.7 per cent during April to December, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 1.7 per cent in December, 2024 over December, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 1.6 per cent during April to December, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 5.1 per cent in December, 2024 over December, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 5.8 per cent during April to December, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 4.0 per cent in December, 2024 over December, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 3.3 per cent during April to December, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 5.1 per cent in December, 2024 over December, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 5.3 per cent during April to December, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

