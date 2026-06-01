India's forex reserves fall $7.5 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $7.5 billion to $681.3 billion in the week ended May 22, as the RBI intervened to protect the rupee from depreciating past the 97 per dollar mark.

Gold reserves fell by $4.5 billion to $114.7 billion, while foreign currency assets decreased by $2.8 billion to $543 billion in the week.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $77 million to $18.748 billion, the apex bank said.

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