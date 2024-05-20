Business Standard
India's Forex Reserves Jump By $2.56 Billion To $644.15 Billion

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Indias forex reserves jumped $2.561 billion to $644.151 billion for the week ended May 10, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the kitty had increased $3.668 billion to $641.59 billion after three consecutive weeks of decline.
For the week ended May 10, the foreign currency assets increased by $1.488 billion to $565.648 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
Gold reserves increased $1.072 billion to $55.952 billion during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up $5 million to $18.056 billion, the RBI said. Indias reserve position with the IMF was down USD 4 million to USD 4.495 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
First Published: May 20 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

