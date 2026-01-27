Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's forex reserves see sharp spike

India's forex reserves see sharp spike

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
Indias foreign exchange reserves rose sharply by USD 14.167 billion to USD 701.360 billion in the week ended 16 January, according to the Reserve Bank of Indias latest Weekly Statistical Supplement. The increase was driven by a strong rise in both foreign currency assets and gold reserves.

TCI Express announces acquisition of TCI Global (Singapore)

Embassy Developments to consider fund raising by way of NCD issuance

Waaree Renewable Technologies board approves acquisition of majority stake in Associated Power Structures

PVR INOX sells its snacking brand '4700BC' to Marico

PVR Inox board approves divestment of its stake in Zea Maize

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

