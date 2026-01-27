India's forex reserves see sharp spike
Indias foreign exchange reserves rose sharply by USD 14.167 billion to USD 701.360 billion in the week ended 16 January, according to the Reserve Bank of Indias latest Weekly Statistical Supplement. The increase was driven by a strong rise in both foreign currency assets and gold reserves.
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 9:31 AM IST