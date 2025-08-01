Friday, August 01, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's manufacturing sector continues to strengthen in July

India's manufacturing sector continues to strengthen in July

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Manufacturing sector conditions in India continued to strengthen in July, with the HSBC PMI climbing to a 16-month high due to faster increases in new orders, output and stocks of purchases.

Firms bought extra inputs to broadly the same extent as in June, however, whilst job creation receded to the weakest since November 2024.

Meanwhile, business confidence retreated to its lowest level in three years. Cost pressures intensified, though remained negligible by historical standards, while the latest increase in selling prices was stronger than the long-run series average.

Rising from 58.4 in June to 59.1 in July, the seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) signalled the strongest improvement in the health of the sector since March 2024.

 

Supporting the uptick in the headline figure was a sharp and accelerated expansion in new orders placed with Indian goods producers. Subsequently, production growth strengthened to a 15-month high in July and outpaced the series trend.

Although rising international demand from across the globe reportedly contributed to the overall upturn in total sales, new export orders increased to a lesser extent than in June.

Also Read

Coco Gauff

Gauff battles through 14 double-faults to reach next round in Montreal

Carles Perez

Dog bite injury prevents ex-Barca player from taking field in Greece

Niva Bupa

Smallcap insurance stock under ₹100 sinks 7% post Q1; check stock strategy

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex in green, Nifty flat; FMCG, private bank stocks lead recovery

Suzlon

Suzlon Energy up 6% on winning 381 MW order from Zelestra India

Indian manufacturers remained confident of a rise in output over the course of the coming 12 months, but the overall level of positive sentiment fell to its lowest mark in three years.

Charge inflation quickened only fractionally from June, but the rate of increase was above that seen for input costs and its own trend. On the purchasing side, goods producers sought to replenish their inventories by acquiring additional inputs.

Elsewhere, a further improvement in vendor performance supported another increase in stocks of purchases. The latter expanded to the greatest extent in 15 months.

Inventories of finished goods decreased further in July, with companies continuing to suggest that sales had been met from warehoused products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

Indian Oil Corporation announces change in directorate

BSE SME Patel Chem Specialities blends a strong start on the bourses

BSE SME Patel Chem Specialities blends a strong start on the bourses

Bajaj Auto sells 3.66 lakh auto units in July'25; YTD sales rise by 1% YoY

Bajaj Auto sells 3.66 lakh auto units in July'25; YTD sales rise by 1% YoY

Volumes soar at Chalet Hotels Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Chalet Hotels Ltd counter

Barometers trade sideways; pharma shares decline

Barometers trade sideways; pharma shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon