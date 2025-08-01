Friday, August 01, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suzlon Energy up 6% on winning 381 MW order from Zelestra India

Suzlon Energy up 6% on winning 381 MW order from Zelestra India

Suzlon Energy shares jumped 6.3 per cent on Friday, logging an intra-day high at ₹65.5 per share on BSE, after the company won a 381 MW order from Zelestra India and its affiliates

Aug 01 2025

Suzlon Energy shares jumped 6.3 per cent on Friday, logging an intra-day high at ₹65.5 per share on BSE. At 11:01 AM, Suzlon Energy shares were trading 5.5 per cent higher at ₹65 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was flat at 81,185.45. 

Why were Suzlon Energy shares buzzing in trade? 

The buying on the counter came after the company won a 381 MW order from Zelestra India and its affiliates. 
 
The 381 MW project, involving 127 of Suzlon’s S144 turbines, will be spread across Maharashtra (180 MW), Madhya Pradesh (180 MW), and Tamil Nadu (21 MW). The project is a part of SJVN’s FDRE bid in Maharashtra and MP, while the Tamil Nadu portion will serve Commercial & Industrial (C&I) power consumers, according to the official filing. 
 
 
"This project marks that critical shift. We are honored to collaborate with Zelestra, a global pioneer in decarbonization, as we collectively propel India towards a sustainable energy future. At Suzlon, we’re committed to driving this transition forward, one innovative project at a time," said Girish Tanti, vice chairman, Suzlon Group.    

About Zelestra 

With a portfolio of approximately 29 GW of carbon-free projects in 13 countries (5.4 GW contracted with customers and in operations, construction, or pre-construction stage) Zelestra is a vertically integrated company specializing in the development, commercialization, construction, and operation of large-scale renewable energy projects. The company is backed by EQT, one of the world's largest funds, with more than €273 billion in assets under management.  

About The Suzlon Group 

The Suzlon Group is a global renewable energy solutions provider, with approximately 21.1 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India, the Group includes Suzlon Energy Limited and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organisation, Suzlon has in-house research and development (R&D) centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and India, and world-class manufacturing facilities across India. With 30 years of operational excellence and a diverse workforce of 7,800 employees, Suzlon manages 15.1 GW of assets and an additional 6 GW installed outside India. Its portfolio includes the advanced 2.x MW and 3.x MW series of wind turbines. 

First Published: Aug 01 2025

