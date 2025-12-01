India, UAE Strengthen Economic Ties Under CEPA; Discuss Market Access, Gold Quota, and Trade Cooperation

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The two sides also deliberated upon enhancing regulatory cooperation in pharmaceuticals, resolution of issues related to Certificates of Origin, and early signing of the MoU on Food Safety and Technical Requirements between Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), India and Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, UAE.
The bilateral trade has crossed 100 billion USD in 2024-25 which is an increase of 19.6 per cent over 2023-24. The two have fixed a target to increase non-oil and non-precious metal trade to 100 billion USD by 2030.
