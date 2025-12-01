Monday, December 01, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India, UAE Strengthen Economic Ties Under CEPA; Discuss Market Access, Gold Quota, and Trade Cooperation

India, UAE Strengthen Economic Ties Under CEPA; Discuss Market Access, Gold Quota, and Trade Cooperation

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India and the UAE have discussed issues related to market access, data sharing, allocation of gold import quota and anti-dumping matters, services to boost economic ties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. These issues were discussed during a meeting of the Joint Committee under the India-UAE CEPA (comprehensive economic partnership agreement). CEPA is a kind of free trade agreement (FTA). The India side also briefed the UAE on its recent decision to allocate Gold TRQ through a transparent competitive bidding process.

The two sides also deliberated upon enhancing regulatory cooperation in pharmaceuticals, resolution of issues related to Certificates of Origin, and early signing of the MoU on Food Safety and Technical Requirements between Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), India and Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, UAE.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

The bilateral trade has crossed 100 billion USD in 2024-25 which is an increase of 19.6 per cent over 2023-24. The two have fixed a target to increase non-oil and non-precious metal trade to 100 billion USD by 2030.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra records 57% growth in trucks and buses biz in Nov'25

Mahindra & Mahindra records 57% growth in trucks and buses biz in Nov'25

Mahindra & Mahindra tractors sales jump 32% in Nov'25

Mahindra & Mahindra tractors sales jump 32% in Nov'25

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 92,670 units in Nov'25

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 92,670 units in Nov'25

India's House Price Growth Cools to 2.2% in Q2 as Major Cities Drag Down the All-India HPI

India's House Price Growth Cools to 2.2% in Q2 as Major Cities Drag Down the All-India HPI

Maruti Suzuki India records 26% jump in Nov sales

Maruti Suzuki India records 26% jump in Nov sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon