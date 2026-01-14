Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 9.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 9.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 0.37% to Rs 26819.18 crore

Net profit of Union Bank of India rose 9.73% to Rs 5072.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4623.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 0.37% to Rs 26819.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26720.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income26819.1826720.39 0 OPM %70.1969.70 -PBDT6637.765888.74 13 PBT6637.765888.74 13 NP5072.694623.03 10

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

