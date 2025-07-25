Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 25.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.72% to Rs 141.75 croreNet profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 25.16% to Rs 120.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 96.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.72% to Rs 141.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 123.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales141.75123.56 15 OPM %81.3580.40 -PBDT163.84133.16 23 PBT158.39127.92 24 NP120.7096.44 25
