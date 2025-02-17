Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Rupee slides as NIFTY falls to lowest in eight and half months

Indian Rupee slides as NIFTY falls to lowest in eight and half months

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Indian Rupee slipped today, staying weak against the US dollar as local stock markets added to recent losses. INR currently trade at 86.84 per US dollar, down 10 paise on the day. INR had appreciated after hitting record lows near 88 per US dollar last week but the overall mood remains tepid for the local currency as equities continue to tumble. The benchmark equity index NIFTY50 fell to lowest in eight and half months today, breaking under 23000 mark. It has lost nearly 3% this month, making INR ease against the US dollar despite weakness in dollar index globally. The Dollar index currently quotes around 106.60, almost unchanged on the day and holding around two month low.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market trade lower; IT shares drop

Market trade lower; IT shares drop

Nifty hovers below 22,850 mark; auto shares slide

Nifty hovers below 22,850 mark; auto shares slide

Barometers trade with limited losses; realty shares decline

Barometers trade with limited losses; realty shares decline

Market drift lower; breadth weak

Market drift lower; breadth weak

Glenmark Pharma gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 348 crore in Q3

Glenmark Pharma gains on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 348 crore in Q3

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi NCR Earthquake TodayLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentAjax Engineering IPO ListingUS visa interview waiverZen Technologies shares
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon